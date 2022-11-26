Society Three female scientists receive L’Oreal-UNESCO awards Three female scientists were granted the 2022 L'Oreal-UNESCO awards at a ceremony in Hanoi on November 25.

Society Ministry to take bold moves to keep preschool and primary teachers stay The Ministry of Education and Training has announced that it will propose to Government to increase salaries and preferential allowances for preschool and primary teachers to help them feel secure and stay in their jobs for a long time.

Society ASEAN, RoK share experience in development policy enforcement Policy makers, scientists, scholars and experts from the Republic of Korea (RoK), Australia, and ASEAN countries exchanged knowledge and experience in administrative reform in service of national development post COVID-19, at a seminar in Hanoi on November 25.

Society WB education projects prove effective in Vietnam Many projects on education and training funded by the World Bank (WB) have reported good results, affirmed Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son during his recent working session with Cristian Aedo, Practice Manager for the Global Practice Education in South Asia at the WB.