Embassy pledges support for France - Vietnam Friendship Association
Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang has received a delegation of the 17th-tenure standing board of the France - Vietnam Friendship Association (AAFV) in Paris.
Ambassador Dinh Toan Thang (sixth from right) and representatives of the France - Vietnam Friendship Association pose for a photo at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)
The AAFV representatives expressed their determination to further promote solidarity activities for the sake of the Vietnamese people, at the November 24 event.
Pointing out certain difficulties in attracting young people’s participation and handling administrative procedures, they said they hope relevant agencies of Vietnam, especially the People’s Aid Coordinating Committee under the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), will create more favourable conditions in terms of procedures so that the AAFV can carry out activities and projects benefiting more Vietnamese people.
Ambassador Thang highly valued the AAFV’s contributions and called on it to actively take part in major activities of the Vietnam - France relations in 2023, including the 12th decentralised cooperation conference in Hanoi and events marking 50 years since the signing of the Paris Agreement, the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, and the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership.
The Vietnamese Embassy in France is always ready to coordinate with and help resolve difficulties facing the association to implement activities in the Southeast Asian country, he added.
The 17th congress of the AAFV, set up in 1961, took place in November 2021./.