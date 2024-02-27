Environment “Live green” ambassadors, initiatives announced An event named “Live Green with Gen G Festival” was held in Ho Chi Minh City on February 24 to wrap up and mark the success of the second season of the “Live Green and Wellness with Gen G” campaign launched by Pananasonic towards a green, wellness and sustainable lifestyle for young generations, pioneering in solving the problem of global warming.

Environment Rare golden monkey released into forest in Ha Giang A golden monkey (Macaca mulatta), which is in the list of primates needed to be protected, was released into the Chi San Nature Reserve in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang.

Environment Quang Binh to plant 50,000 indigenous trees in local natural reserve The central province of Quang Binh will plant 50,000 indigenous trees to restore the ecological landscape at Dong Chau-Khe Nuoc Trong Natural Reserve under a project sponsored by Earthworm Foundation, a non-profit organisation which supports global business, farmers and communities to tackle environmental and social challenges around the world.

Environment Tree planting campaign launched to grow Vietnam’s green, sustainable development The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment on February 21 launched a tree planting campaign at the Tay Yen Tu spiritual and ecological tourism complex in Son Dong district, the northern province of Bac Giang.