Energy saving seen in “green” Vinaphone building
Working together to contain environmental pollution and global climate change, green buildings and green offices have become popular design trends today. The Post and Telecommunications High-Tech Center (the VNPT Group’s Vinaphone building) applies economical and energy efficient solutions, with total energy savings of 4.2% a year, cutting costs by over 5,740 USD each year.
Employees working at the building can join clubs such as Zumba and Yoga or take part in sporting activities in a green, clean, beautiful space that creates excitement and motivation to work better every day. (Photo: VNA)
Green is found in every corner of the building. (Photo: VNA)
Since the building opened in 2018, Vinaphone has established an energy management board and issued energy policies and annual and 5-year energy saving plans to control energy use. (Photo: VNA)
Greenery is arranged around the office space, creating a cool green atmosphere. (Photo: VNA)
The building uses Low-E energy-saving glass materials. (Photo: VNA)