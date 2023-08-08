Politics ASEAN: Epicentrum of peace, cooperation, development: FM ASEAN, over the past 56 years, has gradually affirmed its position as a pillar of peace, an epicentrum of growth and a nucleus of dialogue and cooperation in the region, wrote Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son in an article named “ASEAN: Epicentrum of peace, cooperation, development” on the occasion of the group’s 56th founding anniversary (August 8, 1967-2023).

Politics ASEAN flag-hoisting ceremony held in Hanoi An Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) flag-hoisting ceremony was held in Hanoi on August 8 to mark the bloc’s 56th founding anniversary (August 8, 1967 - 2023) and 28 years of Vietnam’s membership of the association.

Politics Top legislator’s visit to create breakthroughs for Vietnam-Iran ties: Ambassador National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s visit to Iran from August 8-10 reflects the importance that the Vietnamese Party, NA, and Government attach to the friendship and cooperation with Iran, Vietnamese Ambassador to Iran Luong Quoc Huy told the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics NA Chairman meets Malaysian, Cambodian legislative leaders in Jakarta Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue had separate meetings in Jakarta on August 7 with Speaker of the Malaysian House of Representatives Tan Sri Dato’ Johari Bin Abdul and Vice President of the Cambodian Senate Kittisangkahabindit Tep Ngorn, while attending the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44).