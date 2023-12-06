Enhancing cooperation – key to fighting cross-border crimes
At the signing ceremony of the joint declaration. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Prosecutors-General from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China on December 6 issued a joint declaration under which they agreed to unify both awareness and action to enhance international cooperation in the fight against high-tech and cross-border crimes.
According to the document, issued at the end of the 13th ASEAN-China Prosecutors-General Conference in Hanoi, procuracy and prosecutor's offices of ASEAN member countries and China will strengthen collaboration in combating cross-border crimes, including high-tech crimes, in the principles of equality, mutual trust, and mutual benefits, and in line with domestic and international laws.
The declaration highlighted the need for the agencies to maximise international cooperation channels, and set up direct communication mechanisms to support each other to collect documents and information quickly, thus effectively and thoroughly resolving criminal cases and others related to high-tech crimes.
It also mentioned enhancing cooperation in training and exchange of experts to enable them to get updates on new types of crimes, and combat methods, and share experience in this regard.
In his closing remarks, Prosecutor General of the Supreme People's Procuracy of Vietnam Le Minh Tri said the delegates agreed that the key to crime combat is enhancing sharing, coordination and cooperation between law enforcement forces of countries in the region and beyond, along with orientations for ASEAN-China cooperation in the time ahead.
The Supreme People's Procuracy of Vietnam stands ready to work together with its counterparts from other ASEAN countries and China to deepen the cooperation, thus contributing to security, safety and sustainable development in the region, he pledged./.