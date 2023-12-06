Politics Vietnam, Germany step up cooperation via Party channel A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Le Quoc Minh, member of the CPV Central Committee and deputy head of its Commission for Information and Education, have attended the fourth policy dialogue between the CPV and Germany's left-wing Die Linke Party and visited the European country from September 4-9.

Politics Vietnam – a responsible member of UNESCO: General Director Vietnam has been a responsible member and one of the pioneers in effectively implementing UNESCO’s activities and programmes, UNESCO General Director Audrey Azoulay said while receiving Permanent Representative of Vietnam to UNESCO Ambassador Le Thi Hong Van, who came to say her farewells on December 4.

Politics Public security ministry commits support to Laos during 2024 ASEAN Chairmanship Year Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Public Security Sen. Lieut. Gen Luong Tam Quang paid a courtesy call to Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Security Gen. Vilay Lakhamphong in Vientiane, Laos on December 6, on the occasion of accompanying National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue to the first Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit.