Politics President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosts Indian Ambassador President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 6 received Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma, with their discussion focusing on the promotion of bilateral cooperation.

Politics More congratulations sent to Vietnam on 76th National Day Leaders of Croatia, Ghana, and Maldives have sent messages and letters of congratulations to the leaders of Vietnam on the country's 76th National Day (September 2).

Politics Vietnamese NA Chairman meets with IPU President National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met with President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Duarta Pacheco in Vienna on September 6 (local time) as part of his trip to Austria to attend the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5).

Politics Vietnam attends 18th Parliamentary Intelligence-Security Forum A Vietnamese delegation, headed by National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Sen. Lieut. Gen. Tran Quang Phuong, attended the 18th Parliamentary Intelligence-Security Forum, which convened by the NA of Hungary on September 6 in both face-to-face and virtual forms.