Talking to the press ahead of the third consultation conference at the central level to be held by the VFF Central Committee’s Presidium on April 16, Thuc said so far, preparations for the upcoming general elections have been implemented effectively, with the third round of consultation conferences to be held to choose the most eligible candidates.



Thuc said that after conducting inspections of election preparations in 16 cities and provinces, working groups of the VFF have identified certain problems and proposed solutions to address them.

Through the inspections, a lot of information and opinions were gathered to serve the next round of consultation conferences, he said, adding that opinions on the initial list of nominees have been carefully considered, so as to select the most outstanding candidates for the election.



The results of the first and second rounds of consultation conferences reflected the democracy in the introduction of candidates and self-nominated candidates, he said.



Regarding scenarios on organising the elections in the case of another outbreak of COVID-19, Thuc said that plans to respond to unexpected situations have been prepared to give guidance to localities, including the holding of elections in quarantine facilities and the use of mobile polling boxes, thus creating the best conditions for voters to cast their votes.



In the second phase of inspections, the VFF will focus on the publishing of lists of candidates and lists of voters in an open manner so that people from all walks of life can access them, ensuring the observation of citizens’ rights.



Thuc underlined the need to strict implement cybersecurity regulations to prevent the spread of wrongful information on candidates, while strengthening training for election workers to make sure election proceedings are implemented in line with the regulations.



Underlining that voting is the right and duty of each citizen, the VFF Vice President stressed the need for stronger communication campaigns so that voters are aware of their rights and duties and actively join the elections, thus turning the election day into a real festival of the whole nation./.





