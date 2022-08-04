Environment Solar-powered cameras proposed in Hon Mun for coral protection The People's Committee of Nha Trang city in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa has proposed to install solar-powered cameras to monitor and protect coral in Hon Mun Area after severe coral bleaching was reported there.

Environment Vietnam, Australia share resolve in climate change response: expert Vietnam and Australia have displayed their resolve and efforts to ease the impacts of climate change, and have potential for cooperation in this field, an expert has said.

Environment Infographic 10 ASEAN heritage parks of Vietnam With 10 ASEAN heritage parks, Vietnam is home to the highest number of such parks in the region.