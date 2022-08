She said that in order to achieve the goal of net zero emissions by 2050, it is necessary for Vietnam to prioritise six actions drawn from lessons learned in the world. Vietnam needs to strengthen climate legislation to guide and implement domestic climate actions towards zero emissions targets.The UNDP representative advised Vietnam to speed up the production of renewable energy, improving productivity, and protecting labourers and vulnerable groups. Vietnam should design an innovative and dedicated climate finance strategy to facilitate green finance flows from all investment and development sources, she said, adding that it needs a more systematic and cohesive circular economy approach to support low-carbon and climate-resilient economic development.Wiesen stressed that nature-based development is Vietnam's sustainable path. She also recommended the country needs to strive for an inclusive transformation that puts the people and social justice at the centre of all policies.The official pledged the UNDP and the UN are always willing to support the Vietnamese Government in its transition to a green, carbon-neutral, circular and climate-resilient economy.On the sidelines of the conference, an exhibition has been held from August 4-5, spotlighting achievements in State management over environmental protection, and another displaying modern, environmentally friendly production models and technologies, advanced waste treatment technologies in various fields./.