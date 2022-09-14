Environment Cuc Phuong honored as "Asia's Leading National Park" for 4th time The World Travel Awards 2022 has just honored Cuc Phuong National Park as "Asia's leading national park". This is the 4th time in a row since 2019 that Cuc Phuong has received this title.

Environment Short film calls for report on wildlife violations Education for Nature – Vietnam (ENV) has released a short film calling for the community to report violations of wildlife protection provisions to its free hotline 1800-1522.

Environment Vietnam, Cuba seek stronger ties in hydrometeorology, environment, circular economy Deputy Minister of Environment and Natural Resources Le Cong Thanh held talks with Cuban Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Environment Adianez Taboada during his visit to Cuba from September 5–9.

Society Vietnam’s first recycled plastic-made school inaugurated A kindergarten school made of recycled plastic – the first of this kind in Vietnam, was put into operation on September 9 in Cao Son commune in Muong Khuong district of the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.