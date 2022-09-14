Environmental film festival to be held from September 23
The Spanish Embassy in Vietnam has received permission from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to hold an environmental film festival from September 23 to October 7 in Hanoi.
The "#It's Time to Act-A Nature Film Festival in Vietnam" festival, with environmental films from Europe, Latin America and Vietnam (National Studio of Documentary and Scientific Films) will be showing feature films, documentaries, and short films with subtitles in Vietnamese.
The festival will be open free for the public in a hybrid format (both online & offline in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City).
Together with the showcase, participating entities will seize the chance to raise general awareness about environmental issues through two possible open debates on “Women Leaders Defending Nature” and “Protecting Biodiversity: sharing solutions to Save the Future” together with other activities mainstreaming the environment during a weeklong series of environmental events across the social media in Vietnam./.