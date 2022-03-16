Environment Infographic International Day of Action for Rivers The International Day of Action for Rivers is a day dedicated to solidarity – when diverse communities around the world come together with one voice to say that rivers matter.

Environment Action plan to assist realisation of green growth targets The Ministry of Planning and Investment is collecting opinions on the Prime Minister’s draft decision on approving the national action plan on green growth for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050.

Environment WFF Vietnam pilots waste sorting at source in Can Tho’s rural areas The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in Vietnam on March 15 worked with departments and sectors of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on a plan to pilot a waste sorting at source model and organic fertiliser production in rural areas as part of the “Waste management in the Mekong Delta” project funded by Germany.