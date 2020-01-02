Culture - Sports Vietnamese striker picked among ones to watch in AFC tournament Vietnamese striker Nguyen Tien Linh has been picked as one of four players to watch at the Asian Football Confederation U23 Championship's Group D by the organisers.

Culture - Sports K-pop stars to wow Vietnamese audience The 2020 K-Pop Super Concert will take place at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on January 11, gathering some of the Republic of Korea (RoK)'s top stars.

Culture - Sports Hue to host 3rd International Dance Festival The 3rd International Dance Festival will take place in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue from March 31 to April 5, 2020.

Culture - Sports Vietnam women’s team have big chance for Olympic spot The Vietnamese women’s football team have a big chance to compete at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 after their rival, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), withdrew from the upcoming third qualifying round of the Games.