Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh arrives in Indonesia for ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived at Jakarta capital of Indonesia at midday on April 23 (local time) to attend the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting at the invitation of the Chair of ASEAN in 2021, Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei.

Politics Can Tho seeks multifaceted cooperation with US localities Secretary of the Can Tho municipal Party Committee Le Quang Manh and US Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Marie C. Damour had a meeting on April 22, during which both voiced the wish to foster bilateral cooperation in trade promotion, climate change response, health care, and education.

Politics NA leader applauds finance & budget committee’s contributions during 14th tenure Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue had a working session with the parliament’s Committee for Financial and Budgetary Affairs in Hanoi on April 22, highlighting the committee’s significant contributions to the success of the 14th NA.

Politics Organisation sub-committee contributes importantly to success of 13th National Party Congress The sub-committee in charge of organizational affairs for the 13th National Party Congress had contributed importantly to the success of the Congress, heard a conference on April 22 to review the sub-committee’s work.