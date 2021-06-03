World ASEAN, Norway to enhance partnership ASEAN and Norway reviewed their partnership at the 6th meeting of the ASEAN-Norway Joint Sectoral Cooperation Committee held online on May 31.

ASEAN Indonesia, Malaysia tighten entry from several countries The Indonesian Health Ministry said on May 31 that foreigners from India, Pakistan and the Philippines must undergo compulsory 14-day quarantine in designated hotels.

World Cambodia's COVID-19 tally exceeds 30,000 Cambodia's total number of COVID-19 cases surged to 30,094 after 690 new cases were reported nationwide in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

ASEAN Bangkok allows reopening of five business types Thailand’s Bangkok capital will allow five types of business and venues to reopen from June 1 in compliance with the government’s disease prevention and control measures.