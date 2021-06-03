EU, ASEAN discuss important regional issues
The European Union (EU)’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has discussed regional stability with ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi during his first official visit to Indonesia.
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell (left) meets with ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi to discuss regional stability during his first official visit to Indonesia. (Photo: Twitter)Jakarta (VNA) – The European Union (EU)’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has discussed regional stability with ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi during his first official visit to Indonesia.
The two officials worked on the joint EU-ASEAN agenda, Borrell wrote on Twitter on June 2. “We continue addressing global and regional issues based on our Strategic Partnership, and discussed regional stability and Myanmar, recovery, connectivity, health and security and defence.”
The EU’s foreign policy chief added in another tweet that he had discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and EU-Indonesia ties with government officials. He also met with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi to exchange views on bilateral relations and Indo-Pacific cooperation.
On June 3, Borrell is expected to give a speech at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies about the EU Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.
The European Council (EC) on April 19 adopted a conclusion on the EU’s strategy for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, declaring its intention to reinforce its presence in the region, including with regard to maritime security and trade./.