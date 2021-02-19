Business Infographic Vietnam becomes fastest growing national brand in the world The national brand of Vietnam has been valued at 319 billion USD for this year by UK's leading independent brand valuation and strategy consultancy Brand Finance, a sharp increase of 29% in comparision to the previous year, thereby becoming the fastest growing national brand in the world.

Business Infographic Vietnam elevates rice brand on global market Vietnam's rice output and value have been continually on the rise, affirming the country’s rice brand on the world market.

Business Infographic Import-export: Highlight of Vietnam’s economy during 2015-2020 Import-export activities were a highlight of Vietnam’s economy during the 2015-2020 period. In 2020, trade surplus reached 19.1 billion USD, marking the highest in five consecutive years recording trade surplus since 2016.