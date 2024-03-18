Outstanding businesswomen receive certificates of merits (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The association of female businesswomen in France - Association Entraide Femmes Entrepreneurs Vietnamiennes en France (AEEV) - on March 17 organised an event to honour Vietnamese women in France for their contributions to society in general and to the AEEV’s activities in particular and to celebrate International Women's Day (March 8).

The event attracted influential businesswomen in the Vietnamese community in France, especially Stéphanie Do - the first female parliamentarian of Vietnamese origin in France and Dr Phan Bich Thien, member of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, Chairwoman of the Vietnamese Women's Forum in Europe, and Chairwoman of the Vietnamese Women's Association in Hungary.

Stéphanie Do and Thien shared their experiences in overcoming challenges that women usually face when participating in politics and running business.

On this occasion, AEEV honoured outstanding businesswomen who have made many contributions to the association's activities in 2023. In particular, as Chairwoman of the Vietnam Women's Forum in Europe, Thien presented the "Golden Heart" insignia to members and the association to honour their contributions to the forum's charity activities in 2023.

Established at the end of 2022, AEEV is a non-governmental organisation that connects Vietnamese female entrepreneurs in France and other countries to help each other do business. It also organises volunteer activities in France and Vietnam, receives, coordinates and provides legal support for projects, programmes, and events as well as supports the Vietnamese community in the host country./.