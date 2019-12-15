Society VFF leader pays pre-Xmas visit to Can Tho Diocese President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Tran Thanh Man paid a pre-Christmas visit to Can Tho Diocese in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on December 14.

Society 68 percent of kids experience violence from relatives: Survey A recent survey has found that 68 percent of children between the ages of one and 14 had been on the receiving end of violence at the hands of their parents and relatives.

Society Vietnamese, Cambodian news agencies look to boost ties The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) pledges to support Cambodia’s news agency Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP) and other agencies of the Cambodian Ministry of Information in personnel training, said VNA Deputy General Director Le Quoc Minh on December 13.