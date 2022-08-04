At the event. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – A tourism promotion event was held in Ho Chi Minh City on August 3, seeking to boost tourism connection between the country's biggest metropolis and the capital of the Republic of Korea (RoK).



Joining the “Soulful Seoul Night in Ho Chi Minh City”, co-organised by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul Tourism Organisation, visitors were briefed on the attractions as well as outstanding tourism infrastructure of the RoK's capital.



Travel companies from the RoK exchanged information with businesses in HCM City to seek cooperation opportunities and develop Korean tourism packages.



RoK's Park Hang Seo, head coach of the Vietnam national football team, was officially appointed and debuted as the Global Tourism Ambassador of Seoul City.





Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon described the event as an outstanding activity, contributing to strengthening connection between the two countries in terms of tourism and cultural exchange, adding he expects tourism cooperation between the two cities will expand further.



According to Lee Hye-jin, an oficial from Seoul Tourism Organisation, it is an important milestone to increase connectivity and spread the attractiveness of Seoul tourism to tour operators and travel businesses in HCM City in particular, Vietnam in general, thereby contributing to promoting economic and tourism cooperation relationship between Korean - Vietnamese businesses./.