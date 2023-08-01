Business Vietnamese Canadian firm benefits from CPTPP The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), to which both Vietnam and Canada are members, has brought about many benefits to businesses of both sides.

Business Singaporean entrepreneurs highly value cooperation potential with Vietnam Economic and investment cooperation between Vietnam and Singapore continues to be a bright spot in bilateral relations, especially in potential areas such as sustainable development, renewable energy, green economy, and digital economy, according to the Singaporean business community.

Business PM orders assistance to peppercorn exporters in trouble Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered assistance to firms at risk of losing their farm produce shipments to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) market.

Business Hanoi attracts nearly 2.3 bln USD of FDI in 7 months The capital city of Hanoi attracted nearly 2.3 billion USD of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first seven months of this year, with 233 new projects worth 97.5 million USD and 108 projects permitted to increase investment capital by 193.5 million USD.