Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Hong Thach speaks at the event's opening ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – An art exhibition is being held at Uzhgorod City Museum in Ukraine’s Zakarpattia Oblast to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Ukraine-Vietnam diplomatic ties.



Speaking at the event’s opening ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Hong Thach emphasised that the organisation of the exhibition shows that the Vietnam-Ukraine friendship continues to develop despite all difficulties. It also reflects the support of Ukrainian friends for the embassy's activities to promote understanding and cooperation between the two countries, he said.



For his part, head of the association of Ukrainian painters Kostiantyn V. Cherniavskyy highly appreciated the Vietnamese Embassy’s initiative of inviting Ukrainian artists to draw about Vietnam, stressing that it’s the enthusiastic participation from Ukraine painters that made it a success.



Acting Chairman of the Zarkapatia Oblast Council Andrei Sheketa highlighted the importance of the event, saying these paintings help him understand more about the land and people of Vietnam./.