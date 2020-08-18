Exhibition highlights August Revolution, National Day
Source: National Museum of History
Hanoi (VNA) – More than 150 documents, items and photos featuring the August Revolution in 1945 and the event on September 2, 1945 when the Democratic Republic of Vietnam was formed are being displayed during an exhibition that opened on August 18 at the National Museum of History in Hanoi.
The exhibition is divided into two parts. The first section, themed “the strength of the nation”, introduces resolutions, directives and publications as well as weapons and flags related to the August Revolution in 1945.
Meanwhile, the second part, entitled “Independence Day September 2,” showcases documents, items and photos on the Independence Ceremony at Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi, as well as the national flag, anthem, Constitutions and a collection of currency and stamps of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam. A number of stories by historical witnesses are also introduced.
Particularly, two notebooks that President Ho Chi Minh used to note down work lists from September 2 to October 17, 1945 are also on display.
Addressing the opening ceremony, Director of the National Museum of History Nguyen Van Doan said that the exhibition aims to provide the community, especially youngsters with better understanding on the historical milestones as well as the national solidarity strength, the value of independence and freedom, thus encouraging them to contribute more to national building and safeguarding.
The exhibition will last until the end of December, 2020.
At the ceremony, the museum received a number of items donated from individuals./.