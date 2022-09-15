On display are 70 art works with a variety of themes such as still life, landscape, portrait and abstract.

The exhibits include 22 paintings by Journalist Nguyen Tien Le, former director of the VNA’s office in the southern region. His paintings introduce beautiful natural sceneries at home and abroad to the public.

Former war correspondents Kim Son, Le Cuong and Quang Minh, who are also famous photographers for Vietnam Pictorial, are showcasing their works.

The exhibition will run until September 16./.

