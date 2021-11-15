Culture - Sports Activities in Hanoi’s Old Quarter mark Cultural Heritage Day A series of activities have been launched to honour and promote the cultural heritage of Thang Long-Ha Noi, on the occasion of the Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23).

Culture - Sports Seminar looks into culture-art development The Vietnam Union of Literature and Arts Associations (VULAA) held a scientific seminar in Hanoi on November 19 to discuss current issues on culture-art development, attracting the participation of cultural researchers and artists.

Culture - Sports Exhibition reflects 2,000-year history of Vietnam’s ceramics A exhibition named “Vietnam Ceramics – A Separate Tradition: From the An Bien collection” was launched at Vietnam National Museum of History (VNMH) in downtown Hanoi on November 19 to mark the Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23).