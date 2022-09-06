Exhibition offers paintings on wildlife in AR
The Centre of Hands-on Actions and Networking for Growth and Environment (CHANGE) and WildAid have launched an painting exhibition on wildlife in augmented reality (AR) in Ho Chi Minh City.
The exhibition entitled Bring Them Back aims to bring visitors to wildlife and learn more about the biological status of endangered species in Vietnam and the world.
The showcase includes dozens of paintings on nature and wild animals created by Vietnamese and Hong Kong Chinese artists.
With help of AR technology, visitors need to scan a QR code on each painting to experience unique and lively images of wild animals.
The exhibition also displays fun facts about subspecies, behaviour and the ecosystems of four endangered species in the world, including elephant, pangolin, rhino, and tiger.
It includes many books, songs and videos highlighting nature, the environment, and wildlife.
The exhibition is opening for the public at SC VivoCity in District 7 until September 11. It is free entry.
The event is a part of “Bring Them Back”, an art project combined with AR technology.
On August 19, the project introduced to the public two mural paintings named Ve Binh Hoang Da (Guardians of the Wild) on Mai Thi Luu Street in District 1, and Ve Mien Hoang Da (Back to the Wild) on the fifth floor of SC Vivo City.
Both paintings also have QR codes to help viewers get information about wildlife./.