Visitors at the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

Gia Lai (VNA) – An exhibition on the impact of Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin in Vietnam opened in Pleiku city of the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai on July 18.



The event is to mark the 58th year of the AO/dioxin catastrophe in Vietnam and the Day for AO/dioxin victims (August 10).



Close to 200 images and 100 items are being put on show, portraying the chemical warfare in Vietnam and efforts to overcome the consequences of the remaining toxic chemical after the war in Vietnam as well as environmental pollution.



The exhibition also introduces activities to seek justice by the Vietnam Association for Victims of AO/Dioxin (VAVA) for the victims of the country who rise to the challenges.



It aims to raise awareness of the sufferings of the Vietnamese people caused by AO/dioxin, thus calling for support from the community and international friends in their fight for justice.



The event runs through August 20.



The US sprayed some 80 million litres of toxic chemicals in Vietnam during the war, 61 percent of which was AO containing 366 kg of dioxin. As a result, more than 3 million ha of forested land was destroyed, while basic water and food sources for millions of people were contaminated.



Preliminary statistics showed 4.8 million Vietnamese people were exposed to AO/dioxin. Tens of thousands of people died from exposure, while millions of others went on to suffer from cancer and other incurable diseases. The children and grandchildren of many victims have been affected with birth deformities. –VNA