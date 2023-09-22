Cao Bang opens an exhibition on Hoang Sa, Truong Sa , Semptember 22 (Photo: VNA)

Cao Bang (VNA) – An exhibition on historical and legal evidence proving Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) opened in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang on September 22.

On display are 80 maps and documents affirming Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa and Truong Sa issued by the Vietnamese feudal states from the 17th century to the 20th century. Photos featuring the signing ceremony of three documents on Vietnam-China land border, documents on Vietnam-China land border landmark, among others.

Besides, the exhibition also introduces nearly 400 photos featuring the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) community, photos on ethnic groups and religions of Vietnam.

Visitors at the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Information and Communications Vu Van Chung said the event plays an important role in improving public awareness of Vietnam’s sovereignty over Truong Sa and Hoang Sa, and providing historical and legal evidence showing the land border markers between Vietnam and China.

The exhibition also helps inspire patriotism, solidarity and responsibility to safeguard the country’s sovereignty over seas and islands among people from all walks of life, particularly young generation, as well as calling for people to join hands to develop ASEAN, a community for peace, stability and prosperity./.