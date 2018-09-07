Visitors to the exhibition on nostalgia for Hanoi’s streets (Photo: VNA)

- An exhibition on nostalgia for Hanoi’s streets was held in Hanoi on September 6 as part of activities celebrating the 45th anniversary of Vietnam – France diplomatic ties.The exhibition displays more than 130 copies of documents, photos, maps and technical drawings on the history, culture, the land and people of Hanoi from the early 19th century to mid-20th century.Highlights of the exhibition include images of Hanoi Old Quarter, the Temple of Literature, West Lake and its surrounding historical sites, Sword Lake and The Huc Bridge, Ngoc Son Temple, and Turtle Tower.The exhibition aims to provide visitors with an archival treasure trove of research and information on Hanoi, thus inspiring love and pride among Hanoians and encouraging them to preserve and uphold the capital city’s traditional cultural values.The event, organised by the National Archives of Vietnam (NAV) in collaboration with the French Embassy in Hanoi, will run through December 31.-VNA