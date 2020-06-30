Exhibition on President Ho Chi Minh opens
Visitors to the exhibition (Source: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) - The Ho Chi Minh Museum opened an exhibition entitled “Ho Chi Minh - Portrait Sketches” at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Culture on June 30.
Museum director Vu Manh Ha said that from different angles on the late President’s life, career, and lifestyle, the exhibition depicts a great leader who devoted his life to his country’s revolutionary cause.
Displaying over 200 documents, photos, and pictures, the exhibition will be open until July 15.
President Ho Chi Minh was born on May 19, 1890, in Kim Lien commune, Nam Dan district, in north-central Nghe An province. He devoted his whole life to the cause of national liberation, while tirelessly striving for peace and progress around the world.
He also led the struggle for national independence and established the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, in 1945. The President passed away in 1969./.