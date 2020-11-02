At the event (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) - An exhibition themed “Vietnam’s Hoang Sa, Truong Sa - Historical and Legal Evidence” opened at Da Nang University on November 2.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Director of the Grassroots Information Department at the Ministry of Information and Communications Tran Thi Quoc Hien said the exhibition aims to popularise Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos via photos, materials, maps and documents, thus raising the responsibility of the public, especially young people, for safeguarding the country’s sovereignty over its seas and islands.

Of note, several documents of high legal value such as ancient maps and royal records from Vietnam and Western countries, were digitalised, enabling visitors to discover them online and at their leisure.

As part of the three-day event, lecturers and students at Da Nang University will interact with experts on the East Sea issue to learn more about Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos./.