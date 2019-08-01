Paintings by children with autism are on display in the exhibition Khong Thoi Gian (No Time) in Hanoi (Photo courtesy of Tòhe Fun)

Hanoi (VNA) - New art showcasing the lives and worlds of children with autism are unveiled at an exhibition entitled Khong Thoi Gian (No Time) that is being held at the Exhibition House at 29 Hang Bai street in Hanoi.



According to the organisers, Tohe Fun, the exhibition is expected to provide a motionless space full of love that celebrates the spirit of the young artists.



Khong Thoi Gian includes groups of works under two main themes: "Love" and "Safety Zone". Eleven pieces of art by little artists with autism from Tohe Fun art club are on display. The artists include Van Minh Duc, Pham Binh Minh and Lee Nguyen Sahae, along with some from Tottochan Centre.



Tohe is a social enterprise established in 2006 that provides arts-based creative learning for disadvantaged children. Their paintings will be selected, re-designed and printed on lifestyle products like clothes, accessories and toys. Five percent of the profits will be given back to the children whose works are chosen.



The enterprise has also organised many events and art exhibitions for the city’s kids, including its Kidstallation series – the first art installation event for children in Vietnam.



The exhibition will run until August 4 and entrance is free.-VNA