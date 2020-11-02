Exhibition to raise funds for victims of natural disasters
A collection of 60 wooden carvings, zinc and stone block prints are going on display to raise funds for the victims of floods and landslides in central Vietnam.
A piece by Nguyen Duy Ninh will go on display in Da Nang from November 3-25 to raise funds for flood and landslide victims in central Vietnam (Photo courtesy Fine Arts Museum)
The city’s Graphic Art Club said the exhibition would feature works by 18 artists from Hanoi, Thua Thien-Hue and Da Nang at the city’s Fine Arts Museum from November 3-25.
Some of the artists have donated funds to help local people suffering from floods and landslides in Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam and Quang Ngai.
The artists will donate the money made from sales to the cause.
The exhibition will offer free entry at 78 Le Duan street, Da Nang.
Serious landslides in the mountainous districts of Quang Nam province have claimed the lives of 24 people and wounded 46, while 23 remain missing./.