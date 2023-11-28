Videos Street festival highlights colours of Central Highlands A vibrant street festival highlighting the colours of the Central Highlands recently took place in Gia Lai province’s Pleiku city as part of the 2023 Culture and Tourism Week.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese artists win Francophone Economic Forum awards Vietnamese artists have received the Francophone Economic Forum (FFA) awards for their works at the exhibition of arts and handicrafts of the Francophone community held in Paris from November 24-26.

Culture - Sports Well-prepared Vietnam ready for U23 Asian Cup Philippe Troussier said Vietnam were confident to overcome challenges at the 2024 AFC U23 Asian Cup in Qatar and his side targeted a Paris Olympics' place from this tournament.

Culture - Sports Exploring Indochina Art Museum The Indochina Art Museum in Hai Phong city currently stores and displays over 15,000 artifacts dating from hundreds to thousands of years old. The owner of the private museum is businessman Cao Van Tuan, who has a passion for history and a love of art.