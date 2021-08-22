Society Bodhi leaf paintings Bodhi tree, which is considered a sacred symbol of Buddhism, is seen in many places in the northern province of Ninh Binh. Locals use Bodhi leaves to make artistic paintings with spiritual meanings.

