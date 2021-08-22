Expatriates in Japan support Vietnamese Paralympic athletes
Representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy and overseas Vietnamese community in Japan on August 21 visited and presented gifts to the Vietnamese sport delegation to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games (Tokyo Paralympics).
Speaking at the event on behalf of the community, Buddhist nun Thich Tam Tri, President of the Association of Vietnamese Buddhists in Japan, wished the delegation good health and achievements at the sport tournament.
Deputy Director of the Vietnam Sports Administration Nguyen Hong Minh, who is also head of the Vietnamese delegation, expressed his gratitude toward the Vietnamese expatriates in Japan for their attention and encouragement.
He said the support will help fuel Vietnamese athletes’ determination to deliver their best performance at the games.
The 15-strong Vietnamese sport delegation includes seven athletes who will compete in three sports, namely weightlifting, swimming and athletics at the Tokyo Paralympics, slated for August 24-September 5./.