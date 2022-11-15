Society Hanoi: UNFPA event marks world population hitting 8 billion The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Vietnam held an event in Hanoi on November 15 in response to a new milestone in the world population, spreading a message of ‘8 Billion: A World of Infinite Possibilities’.

Society Companies improve employee compensation schemes, raise salaries: survey Despite a challenging business environment, many companies have improved employee compensation schemes compared to 2021, according to the Vietnam Best Places to Work survey.

Society Universities accept VSTEP for admission, IELTS review begins after suspension A number of universities are now accepting the VSTEP (Vietnamese Standardized Test of English Proficiency) certificate as proof of language efficiency for admission and graduation.

Society Consensus reached for return of Nguyen Dynasty’s imperial seal After the confirmation of authenticity of a golden imperial seal dating back to 1823, a Vietnamese inter-ministerial delegation and Paris-based auction house Millon have agreed to transfer it to the Vietnamese side.