Experts make recommendations to support women migrant workers
An overview of the ceremony (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs on November 14 announced a study report on women migrant workers in ASEAN countries’ laws and policies.
At the report announcement ceremony, representatives from ASEAN's specialised agencies on labour and women, the ASEAN Secretariat, and international organisations made recommendations to affirm the rights of female migrant workers, promote the role of trade unions, and create a mechanism to support the participation of this group in policy making.
They stressed the need to increase the organisation of training courses for those workers before labour export, set up hotlines to provide support for them, and develop a common policy framework for the ASEAN region.
Director of ILO Vietnam Ingrid Christensen and European Union Ambassador to Vietnam Giorgio Aliberti affirmed that this event was an opportunity for stakeholders to share their concerns and set forth practical solutions, promote inter-sectoral cooperation to strengthen the power and better protect migrant workers in each country receiving and sending labourers and across the region.
Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Ba Hoan said that as a member of the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) and several ILO conventions related to gender equality and employment, Vietnam has always focused on gender sensitivity in national laws and policies, and carried out many international cooperation activities to improve gender equality and promote domestical and regional workers' rights./.