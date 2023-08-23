Society Project helps raise patriotism among public in Bac Lieu As many as 1,700 national flags have been planted along a 25-km road at former Cai Chanh military base – a national special relic site in Ninh Thanh Loi commune, Hong Dan district, the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu, with an inauguration ceremony held on August 23.

Videos Vietnamese students win prizes at Int’l Olympiad Vietnamese students won prizes at the recent 16th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics held in Poland. A ceremony to honour the excellent students was held in Hanoi on August 22.

Videos Aviation sector improves security control capacity The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has just issued a directive on improving and enhancing the capacity of aviation security control at the Airports Corporation of Vietnam.

Society Dong A University, Japan prefecture work on nurse staff training Dong A University in the central city of Da Nang and Osaka prefecture of Japan signed a comprehensive cooperation agreement on an internship and employment programme for nursing students in Japan through video conference on August 23.