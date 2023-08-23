Experts seek ways to promote growth of cultural, creative industries in digital era
A large number of Vietnamese and foreign experts, management officials and artists gathered at a conference in Hanoi on August 23 to discuss the development of cultural and creative industries in Vietnam in the digital era.
The conference focuses on the development of cultural and creative industries in Vietnam in the digital era. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A large number of Vietnamese and foreign experts, management officials and artists gathered at a conference in Hanoi on August 23 to discuss the development of cultural and creative industries in Vietnam in the digital era.
The event, jointly held by the Department of International Cooperation under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Netflix, was part of a series of events to specify the ministry’s memorandum of understanding on cooperation in cultural, creative economy, sports and tourism with the American Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (AmCham) in which Netflix is a member.
Dr. Nguyen Phuong Hoa, Director of the Department of International Cooperation, highlighted the development opportunities that digital technologies have brought to the cultural and creative industries, as well as challenges that the sectors are facing, especially in intellectual property and cybersecurity.
She hoped that participants will point out opportunities and challenges for Vietnam in the fields and share experience in building policies for the growth of the industries.
At the event, participants listened to a thematic report on policies to boost the growth of the cultural and creative industries in Vietnam in the digital environment, which analyses the macro policy system as well as specific policies on developing digital infrastructure, policies on culture and the cultural industry and policies for particular sectors.
It also gives some recommendations on measures to promote the cultural industry amid the fourth Industrial Revolution, including the completion of mechanisms and policies to ensure the growth of the industries, the expansion of digital infrastructure, and the development of high-quality human resources for the industries.
Some participants said that it is necessary to consider products of the cultural industry as intellectual property that need to be accepted as a specific product in creating and promoting cultural values./.