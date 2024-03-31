Society VNA’s multilinguistic magazine reaches ASEAN readers in Russia Several printed editions of Vietnam Pictorial – a multilinguistic publication of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) have been presented to the ASEAN Centre at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) under Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Society HCM City becomes member of UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on March 30 held a ceremony to receive the certificate of membership of the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities.

Society Offshore wind industry to create thousands of jobs: conference Existing staff working in the oil sector, and those who work building construction on the sea, electricity plants and marine industry can move to work in various technical positions in the offshore wind sector.

Society Ao dai procession promotes HCM Cỉty’s culture, tourism More than 5,000 people, including leaders of Ho Chi Minh City, government departments, and agencies, members of the Women’s Union, ambassadors of the Ao Dai Festival, artists, and residents participated in a mass showcase of ao dai (the Vietnamese traditional long dress), which was a highlight of the 10th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival in 2024.