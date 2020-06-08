Society Movement to further pool nationwide efforts in poverty elimination The emulation movement that mobilises nationwide efforts to support poor people is set to be enhanced more practically in the time to come so as to help realise the target that no one is left behind in Vietnam.

Society WB Country Director in Vietnam impressed by Hanoi’s COVID-19 control Country Director of the World Bank (WB) in Vietnam Ousmane Dione has expressed his appreciation of the success Vietnam and Hanoi in particular had in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Youth and Innovation for Ocean initiative launched UNESCO has launched the “Youth and Innovation for Ocean” initiative to promote the role of young people and young scientists in putting forward innovative and practical solutions to reducing, reusing, recycling, and managing plastic waste in coastal regions of Vietnam.