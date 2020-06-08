Experts: Vietnam signing on to ILO’s Convention 105 a significant step
Vietnam’s membership of the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s Convention 105 suits the country’s process of refining its market economy mechanisms and realises the Party and State’s consistent policy of ensuring human rights amid global integration, according to labour experts.
At the lawmakers' meeting (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) - Vietnam’s membership of the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s Convention 105 suits the country’s process of refining its market economy mechanisms and realises the Party and State’s consistent policy of ensuring human rights amid global integration, according to labour experts.
Lawmakers adopted a resolution on June 8 ratifying Vietnam’s membership of the Convention on the Abolition of Forced Labour, known as Convention 105.
As the country is building a law-governed socialist state, membership is both necessary and significant, they said.
Truong Hong Son from the HCM City Labour Confederation said the Convention will bring many benefits to businesses and workers, promote harmonious and progressive ties between employers and employees, and provide a legal corridor to protect the legitimate rights and interests of workers in line with Vietnamese laws and international practice.
He added that the abolition of forced labour will also help prevent goods from being banned from import or boycotted by importing countries.
Of a similar mind, Director of the HCM City Support Centre Pham Binh An said that businesses should learn about and explain labour standards and regulations to workers, to prevent forced labour from occurring./.
Lawmakers adopted a resolution on June 8 ratifying Vietnam’s membership of the Convention on the Abolition of Forced Labour, known as Convention 105.
As the country is building a law-governed socialist state, membership is both necessary and significant, they said.
Truong Hong Son from the HCM City Labour Confederation said the Convention will bring many benefits to businesses and workers, promote harmonious and progressive ties between employers and employees, and provide a legal corridor to protect the legitimate rights and interests of workers in line with Vietnamese laws and international practice.
He added that the abolition of forced labour will also help prevent goods from being banned from import or boycotted by importing countries.
Of a similar mind, Director of the HCM City Support Centre Pham Binh An said that businesses should learn about and explain labour standards and regulations to workers, to prevent forced labour from occurring./.