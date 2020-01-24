Business VN’s national forest stewardship standard effective from May The National Forest Stewardship Standard (NFSS) for Vietnam has been launched and will be effective from May 1 this year, according to the Vietnam Office of the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC).

Environment Air pollution costs Vietnam at least 10.8 billion USD each year Vietnam suffers around 10.8 – 13.2 billion USD worth of economic losses associated with ambient air pollution each year, equivalent to 4.45 – 5.64 percent of the country’s GDP, heard a discussion in Hanoi on January 14.

Environment Experts discuss ways to ease air pollution in Hanoi Experts gathered at a conference in Hanoi on January 14 to seek ways to improve air quality in the capital city of Vietnam.