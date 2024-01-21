Exploring the art of Thai ethnic brocade weaving
Traditional brocade weaving has been passed down by generations of Thai ethnic people in Nam Xuan commune in Quan Hoa mountainous district, Thanh Hoa province. Join us to see more in the following report.
Visitors to Bút village in Nam Xuan commune will discover the remarkable craftsmanship of Thai women, who skilfully weave a variety of brocade products, such as pillowcases, bedsheets, blankets, bags, and clothing.
Thai brocade fabric stands out among similar offerings from other ethnic groups for its colours, including red, black, purple, white, and green. Brocade products from the Thai people in But village feature their daily lives.
Thai women wear their brocade dresses during traditional Thai festivals. These traditional outfits not only highlight the inherent beauty of Thai ethnic women, but also showcase their exceptional craftsmanship, creativity, and diligence./.