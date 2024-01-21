Visitors to Bút village in Nam Xuan commune will discover the remarkable craftsmanship of Thai women, who skilfully weave a variety of brocade products, such as pillowcases, bedsheets, blankets, bags, and clothing.

Thai brocade fabric stands out among similar offerings from other ethnic groups for its colours, including red, black, purple, white, and green. Brocade products from the Thai people in But village feature their daily lives.

Thai women wear their brocade dresses during traditional Thai festivals. These traditional outfits not only highlight the inherent beauty of Thai ethnic women, but also showcase their exceptional craftsmanship, creativity, and diligence./.

