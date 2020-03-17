Face masks required for all
Vietnam requires all Vietnamese citizens as well as foreign citizens in Vietnam to wear face masks in public places as from March 16 (Photo: VNA)
Bus drivers and assistants strictly follow the requirement of wearing mask when at work (Photo: VNA)
Passengers wear face masks when travelling by bus (Photo: VNA)
At Long Bien bus station, all people wear face masks (Photo: VNA)
Face masks must be distributed free of charge to passengers at bus stations, ports, and terminals (Photo: VNA)
Vehicle operators ask passengers to wear the masks during their journeys (Photo: VNA)
A passenger is wearing face mask while at Gia Lam bus terminal (Photo: VNA)
A bus driver strictly follows the requirement of wearing face mask at work (Photo: VNA)
People are wearing face masks while waiting for buses (Photo: VNA)
People in Hoa Binh city are wearing face masks while travelling (Photo: VNA)
Staff and customers at supermarkets in Hoa Binh city are wearing face masks (Photo: VNA)
Bank staff and customers to Agribank Hoa Binh follow the requirement to wear face masks to protect their health and people's (Photo: VNA)