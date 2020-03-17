Face masks required for all

Hotline: (024) 39411349
As from March 16, 2020, Vietnam requires all Vietnamese citizens as well as foreign citizens in Vietnam to wear face masks in public places where there are many people, such as supermarkets, airports, bus terminals or public transport.
  • Vietnam requires all Vietnamese citizens as well as foreign citizens in Vietnam to wear face masks in public places as from March 16 (Photo: VNA)

  • Bus drivers and assistants strictly follow the requirement of wearing mask when at work (Photo: VNA)

  • Passengers wear face masks when travelling by bus (Photo: VNA)

  • At Long Bien bus station, all people wear face masks (Photo: VNA)

  • Face masks must be distributed free of charge to passengers at bus stations, ports, and terminals (Photo: VNA)

  • (Photo: VNA)

  • Vehicle operators ask passengers to wear the masks during their journeys (Photo: VNA)

  • A passenger is wearing face mask while at Gia Lam bus terminal (Photo: VNA)

  • A bus driver strictly follows the requirement of wearing face mask at work (Photo: VNA)

  • (Photo: VNA)

  • People are wearing face masks while waiting for buses (Photo: VNA)

  • People in Hoa Binh city are wearing face masks while travelling (Photo: VNA)

  • Staff and customers at supermarkets in Hoa Binh city are wearing face masks (Photo: VNA)

  • Bank staff and customers to Agribank Hoa Binh follow the requirement to wear face masks to protect their health and people's (Photo: VNA)

