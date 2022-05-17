Society Uncle Ho in the hearts of Tuyen Quang people For local people in Tuyen Quang province, the former capital of the liberation zone, images of the beloved Uncle Ho remain in their hearts and minds.

Society President Ho Chi Minh’s influence on professor in US Prof. Dr. Yang Dao, a H’mong man who has lived in the US for years, said he was lucky to meet President Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam and was impressed by the late President’s ideology of solidarity between ethnic groups.

Society President meets ethnic minority delegation from Tuyen Quang President Nguyen Xuan Phuc affirmed that the Party and State always consider ethnic affairs a strategic task in the country’s revolutionary cause, while receiving a delegation of reputable people from ethnic minority groups in the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang on May 17.

Society Vietnamese lecturer seeks to help readers understand better about Uncle Ho Dr. Truong Thi Hang, a lecturer at Lampang Rajabhat University in Thailand, devotes her time to helping readers from all over the world understand better about President Ho Chi Minh’s life, career and strong sentiments toward Thailand and its people.