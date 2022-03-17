Society Vietnam welcomes EU’s engagement in Mekong subregion’s development The Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV) and the delegation of the European Union (EU) in Vietnam held the EU-Mekong Cooperation Forum on March 16 in both in-person and virtual forms.

Society Vietnam Red Cross Society’s campaign supports millions of needy people More than 28.9 million gifts worth over 9.99 trillion VND (436.61 million USD) have been presented to poor households, Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin victims and other needy people through the “Tet (Lunar New Year) for the poor and AO victims” campaign over the past 23 years, the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRSC) Central Committee reported.

Society Gorgeous orchids in full bloom in Son La province Son La province is looking its best at this time of year, with graceful blooms of pristine white “ban” flowers, or orchids. Ban flowers have have long been a symbol of the glorious beauty of local Thai ethnic minority women, and also remind people about a love story between a woman named Ban and a man named Khum.