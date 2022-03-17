Vietnam – successful model in gender equality promotion: Moroccan Ambassador
Vietnam has become one of the successful models in gender equality promotion by issuing necessary legal mechanisms in the field, including the law on gender equality, the law on domestic violence prevention and the national strategy on gender equality, said Moroccan Ambassador to Vietnam Jamale Chouaibi.
Female delegates at the 13th National Party Congress (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has become one of the successful models in gender equality promotion by issuing necessary legal mechanisms in the field, including the law on gender equality, the law on domestic violence prevention and the national strategy on gender equality, said Moroccan Ambassador to Vietnam Jamale Chouaibi.
At an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, the diplomat said that goals given in the strategy aim to further enhance the role of women in decision making and in the prevention of violence against women in any form.
The rate of women engaging in political and economic activities in Vietnam is the highest in the Southeast Asian region, he noted.
The ambassador highlighted Vietnam’s considerable efforts to narrow development gaps among localities, especially through the building of specific programmes and projects to improve living conditions for residents of remote and mountainous areas.
Moroccan Ambassador to Vietnam Jamale Chouaibi (Photo: VNA)The country’s national strategy on gender equality in the 2011-2020 period focused on women migrant workers, ethnic minority communities and people with disabilities in rural and natural disaster-hit areas, she noted.
The diplomat commented that the inclusive strategy has expanded economic development opportunities for rural women and helped them access financial resources to build their own businesses, thus improving their incomes.
He said that since Vietnam implemented its “Doi Moi” (Renewal) policy in 1986, Vietnamese women have become a motivation for the country’s socio-economic development. This has been shown through the impressive number of women-led enterprises, at over 285,600, and the strong engagement of women in the labour market, which is equal to that by men, he stressed.
According to the ambassador, Vietnamese women have involved in all aspects of the economy and made positive contributions to the country’s development.
Meanwhile, many policies have been issued to ensure the rights of women, he said, adding that the Vietnamese Government's strategies to further promote the role of women in the political system and in decision-making positions have proved efficient.
Ambassador Chouaibi affirmed that these policies and strategies have helped Vietnamese women optimise their potential and confidence to pursue their passions, develop their career and improve their economic position./.