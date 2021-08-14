Culture - Sports Vietnam retain 92nd spot in latest FIFA rankings Vietnam earned three more points and maintained their 92nd place in the latest edition of the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, according to the Vietnam Football Federation.

Culture - Sports My Son pedestal seeks recognition as national treasure The Treasure Evaluation Council of Quang Nam province and the Management Board of My Son World Cultural Heritage Site has approved a scientific dossier of My Son A10 pedestal at the heritage site, and agreed to submit the dossier to seek recognition of the pedestal as a national treasure.

Culture - Sports Music gala to support fight against COVID-19 An online music gala named “Cam on nhung dieu phi thuong” (Thank you for extraordinary things) will take place on August 15 to raise funds in support of the front line of the fight against COVID-19.