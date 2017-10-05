Farmers harvest rice in Phong Binh commune of Phong Dien district, the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnam Farmers’ Union (VFU) Central Committee on October 5 announced the list of 63 excellent farmers in 2017 and 24 typical individuals in agricultural production during the country’s three-decade reform process.At a press conference in Hanoi, Vice Chairman of the VFU Central Committee Pham Tien Nam said the excellent farmers are those who have reaped the most outstanding achievements in agricultural production and business, building new-style rural areas, and protecting national security and sovereignty.They also include farmers with scientific initiatives and inventions which have been applied and brought in economic and social benefits in agricultural production.The 63 excellent farmers were selected from 137 candidates nominated by 63 provinces and cities nationwide, he noted.Meanwhile, the 24 typical individuals of the Doi moi (reform) period are farmers or businesspersons who used to be farmers achieving prominent accomplishments in the spheres related to agriculture, farmers and rural areas over the last 30 years.A TV programme named “Pride of Vietnamese Farmers”, the fifth of its kind so far, will be held in Hanoi and broadcast live on VTV1 channel on October 14 evening to honour the excellent farmers and individuals.The activities are organised by the VFU in coordination with the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade.-VNA