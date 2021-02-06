Society Tet gifts presented to policy beneficiaries nationwide Politburo member and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Tran Thanh Man visited and presented 50 Tet gifts to outstanding policy beneficiaries in Tan An ward, Ninh Kieu district, the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on February 5.

Society UNDP campaign helps build flood-resilient houses in central Vietnam The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Dan Tri newspaper, and the Vietnam Fund for Promoting Education on February 5 officially launched a crowdfunding campaign entitled “Safe Houses Save Lives” with the aim of building 100 new storm- and flood-resilient houses for poor and near-poor families in the coastal province of Quang Binh.

Society Prime Minister’s Tet gifts granted to outstanding OVs Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Minh Khoi, Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (OV) Affairs, presented Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s Tet gifts and greeting letters to 11 outstanding overseas Vietnamese (OVs) within the framework of the “Homeland Spring” programme on February 5.

Society CAAV proposes extending closure of Van Don Airport to curb COVID-19 The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed the Ministry of Transport extend the closure of Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh to better curb the spread of COVID-19.