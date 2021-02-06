Fatherland Front leader sends Tet gifts to the disadvantaged in Hau Giang
Politburo member and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Tran Thanh Man on February 6 visited and presented gifts to low-income and disadvantaged families in Thanh Xuan commune of Chau Thanh A district in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang, as the Lunar New Year (Tet) is nearing.
On behalf of the Party and State’s leaders, Man offered the best Tet wishes to the families and lauded efforts and achievements of Hau Giang’s Party organisation,administration, and people, including those in Thanh Xuan commune and Chau Thanh A district.
He asked the local party committees and administrations at all levels to continue caring for poor and disadvantaged families and help improve livelihoods for them and education for their children, calling on residents to enhance solidarity and join authorities in promoting local development.
The VFF and Hau Giang leaders presented Tet gifts to 100 poor and disadvantaged families on this occasion.
Earlier, the VFF Central Committee’s delegation had offered gifts to 100 underprivileged households in Long Thanh commune of the province’s Phung Hiep district.
The VFF Committees of Ho Chi Minh City and Can Tho city also supported their Hau Giang counterpart with 1 billion VND (43,700 USD) to help care for households with disadvantages./.