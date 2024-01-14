Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy and Malta Duong Hai Hung (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam-Malta ties have experienced



The Vietnam-Malta ties have experienced positive developments since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy and Malta Duong Hai Hung has affirmed.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the nations celebrating their 50th diplomatic anniversary (January 14, 1974 - 2024), the diplomat listed numerous important cooperation pacts they have signed together, such as agreements involving visa exemption for diplomatic passport holders and double taxation avoidance, and a memorandum of understanding on international adoption-related administrative procedures. These have created legal frameworks for increasing bilateral collaboration, he noted.

Their joint works in many areas like economy, trade, investment, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchange, which remain modest now, are positively developing, said Hung.



According to him, Vietnam and Malta have great potential for cooperation based on a number of favourable factors.



First, both countries share a traditional friendship, with Malta being one of the Western European countries that early recognised and established diplomatic relations with Vietnam.



Second, they are politically stable, with dynamic economic development, and strong recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic, plus great potential for sound development. Malta holds a strategic position as a hub for goods transit and a safe international payment system between Europe and Africa.



Its strengths in finance, banking, insurance, and international maritime are conducive to experience exchange and cooperation with Vietnam. Malta’s government and businesses highly value Vietnam's socio-economic achievements, especially its large markets and economic position.

Third, the sides share many similarities in conditions and development orientations. They are maritime nations and members of regional blocs with high connectivity, namely ASEAN and the EU. They also attach importance to promoting international integration, connectivity, and international trade.



Fourth, there are currently more favourable conditions to promote their effective ties as many cooperation frameworks have been or are being completed, such as the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), and the ASEAN-EU Air Transport Agreement (AE CATA).



Fifth, the two countries share concerns, stances, and interests on many international issues such as regional and global peace, multilateralism, international law and rule-based order, maritime security, and climate change. They have collaborated effectively on both bilateral and multilateral fronts via mechanisms such as the ASEAN-EU cooperation, the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), and the United Nations General Assembly.



The ambassador recommended both sides continue to value and nurture the foundation of their bilateral cooperation, and enhance contacts and exchanges at all levels and channels, especially high-level ones through mutual visits and at multilateral forums. It is crucial to promote parliament-to-parliament and people-to-people diplomacy, fostering close cooperation and mutual support at multilateral and international forums./.

