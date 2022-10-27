FDI in Cambodia’s construction sector reaches 334 million USD in 2021
Cambodia continued to receive substantial Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the construction sector in 2021, despite the economic slowdown in the wake of the COVID-19.
FDI in construction rose from 260 million USD in 2020 to 334 million USD in 2021 in the country, reflecting expanding industrial and economic activities even during the worst days of the pandemic, Khmer Times cited a report by the ASEAN Investment Report 2022.
The construction sector in Cambodia is projected to expand at an average of 6.3% in 2022 and will grow 9.4% between 2023 and 2026. This forecast was supported by the ongoing investments in the infrastructure, commercial, and residential sectors and the strong demand for real estate.
Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Aun Pornmoniroth recently estimated that the real estate sector will grow by 4.8% in 2022, and that the momentum is mostly driven by the existing demand for housing and office properties.
According to Ly Rasmey, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction, Cambodia has recently granted licenses to some 2,000 construction projects with a total investment of 1.2 billion USD in the first half of 2022.
From 2000 to June 2022, Cambodia licensed 57,590 construction projects with a total investment of 66.2 billion USD./.