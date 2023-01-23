Culture - Sports Peach blossoms - a symbol of Lunar New Year Peach blossoms are viewed as a symbol of the Lunar New Year (Tet) and also form an indispensable part of every Vietnamese family, especially in the north of Vietnam, once the country’s biggest traditional festival comes.

Culture - Sports Son Tay ancient fortress citadel boasts historical, architectural values The Son Tay ancient fortress citadel, covering 16 ha in Son Tay township, 40 km from the centre of Hanoi, not only bears historic value but also attracts attention for its unique architecture. Tourists are able to see the remains of the once famous and important military rampart.