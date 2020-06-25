Festival celebrating families to take place in Hanoi
Vietnam Family Day (June 28) will be marked at the Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts on Hoa Lu street in Hanoi from June 26-28 with a wide range of activities.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
According to the organising board, the event aims to honour the traditional values of Vietnamese families, raising awareness about the role, position and the importance of the Party’s guidelines and State policies on families in the context of industrialisation and modernisation.
A variety of activities will take place within the three-day event, including exhibitions, seminars, contests, health consultations and cultural exchanges.
Specifically, the exhibition will include four contents – 'Families in cultural traditions of Vietnamese ethnic groups' highlighting the cultural traditions of Vietnamese families that have been passed down for generations; 'Stream of Love' honouring the role of the women and mothers in families; 'Colours of Happiness' demonstrating love and affection between parents and children through pictures, letters and messages and 'Families reading books – connecting love' introducing books for children, students and families.
Participating localities, including Hanoi, Hai Phong, Thai Binh, Binh, Lam Dong and Dak Lak, will join hands in raising understanding about families and women’s issues, childcare, poverty reduction and economic development via an exhibition of photos, videos and objects, which will also be held as part of the event.
Other highlights include a drawing contest and a fair introducing traditional handcraft products.
June 28 was chosen as the annual Vietnam Family Day in 2007, aiming to reinforce the responsibilities of ministries, departments, social organisations and individuals, in the process of building families, so as to achieve the goals of prosperity, progress, equality and happiness./.