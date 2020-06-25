Society Hanoi: 29 involved in Dong Tam disturbance prosecuted The Hanoi People’s Procuracy on June 25 prosecuted 29 people for killing three policemen in Dong Tam commune of the city’s My Duc district.

Society 150 Japanese experts land at Van Don int’l airport Vietnam Airlines’ flight VN311 carrying 150 Japanese experts landed at Van Don international airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh on June 25 afternoon.

Society New Vietnamese language learning textbook launched The Association for Liaison with Overseas Vietnamese held a ceremony on June 24 to introduce a new Vietnamese textbook entitled “Xin Chao Viet Nam” designed for overseas Vietnamese and foreigners who wish to learn the Vietnamese language.

Society Two Vietnamese universities win place in QS rankings Two Vietnamese universities have made it into the QS Top 50 Under 50 2021 rankings by the UK educational organisation Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).