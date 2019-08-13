Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Son La (VNA) – The 14th festival of northwestern culture, sports and tourism will take place in Son La city from August 18 – 20, with over 1,000 artists and ethnic people from Son La, Hoa Binh, Dien Bien, Lai Chau, Lao Cai, Yen Bai and Phu Tho taking part.



It was announced by the People’s Committee of northern Son La province during a press conference held on August 13.



Pham Van Thuy, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee and head of the organising board, said the festival aims to honour traditional cultural values of regional ethnic groups and offer artists a chance to exchange and share experience.



The opening ceremony will be broadcast live on VTV2 and VTV5 channels at 8pm on August 18. The closing ceremony will be organised at 8pm on August 20.



Cultural, sports and tourism activities will be held at Tay Bac square, the provincial cultural – cinema centre, the provincial sports competition and training centre, and To Hieu street.



Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Van Thuy said the festival also aims to realise Resolution No.33-NQ/TW by the 11th Party Central Committee on building and developing Vietnamese culture and people to meet the requirements of national sustainable development.-VNA