Festival promotes creative resources for capital city
An art performance at the Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2022. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2023, with a string of activities slated for November 17 – 26, is expected to bring true values to the community, which is considered the centre and the subject of innovative activities.
Themed “Flow”, the festival targets not only the creative community but also art lovers, aiming to engage them in the activities.
Community activities will be organised on the mudflats on the Hong (Red) River, besides a cycle tour, and design contests, among others. There will be a fair showcasing diverse products in handicraft, creation, fashion, and communications.
To give more experiences to visitors, organisers will offer technology activities such as three-dimensional painting and virtual tours.
Besides, workshops and seminars on creation to be held within the framework of the festival will offer a platform for creators and managers to seek ways to realise Hanoi’s desire for reform and creation.
Notably, there will be a special train connecting the two sides of the Red River, departing from the Hanoi Railway Station, going through Long Bien Bridge - a symbolic Red River crossing, to the Gia Lam Railway Station, from where participants will walk to the former Gia Lam Train Factory, which is converted into a community space with booths displaying domestic creative brands and products in many fields from handicrafts to fashion and communication-advertisement.
The festival, in its second edition, will be jointly organised by the municipal People’s Committee, the Architecture Magazine under the Vietnam Association of Architects, and the municipal Department of Culture and Sports with the support of UNESCO Office in Hanoi, the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), international organisations, businesses, creators and artists.
Hanoi became an official member of UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network in 2019.
At an event held by the municipal Department of Culture and Sports and the UNESCO Office in Vietnam on April 25 this year, domestic and international experts have acknowledged Hanoi’s activeness in implementing its initiatives and commitments as a member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, particularly the engagement of the entire community in creative activities./.
